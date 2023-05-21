City of Clovis to Host Annual Public Works Week BBQ

May 20, 2023 – The City of Clovis, at their May 15th City Council meeting named the week of May 21st-27th as National Public Works Week.

In designation, this week is provided as an opportunity to focus on the tireless work of the Public Works Department in the City of Clovis.

Councilmember Drew Bessinger read the proclamation.

“Whereas, Public Works focuses on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of the City of Clovis….the City of Clovis does hereby declare May 21-27, 2023, as National Public Works Week.”

The Public Works Department announced to the council and the public that they will be hosting their annual Public Works Week Celebration Barbecue at the Corporation Yard on Wednesday, May 24th at noon.

This barbecue will celebrate the hard work that the Public Works Department continues to do each and every year, and is open to the public.