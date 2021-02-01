City of Clovis to Host Annual Compost Giveaway Event

The City of Clovis along with Republic Services is hosting their annual Compost Giveaway event on Saturday, Mar. 6.

This for Clovis residents only. Each person must provide proof of residency such as ID or a utility bill. The event will take place at 810 Nees Avenue near Millbrook Avenue from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each person may take a maximum of three cubic yards of compost. This is a first come first serve while supplies last.

Residents must bring their own container. Staff will be present to assist with loading. For more information, contact the Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600.