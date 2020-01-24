City of Clovis to Hold Meeting for New Fire Station

The City of Clovis will be holding a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

The meeting will be regarding the construction of a new fire station in the Loma Vista area just north of Gettysburg Avenue between De Wolf and Leonard Avenues.

The meeting will be held at Reyburn Intermediate School’s Library Lecture Hall at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting as city staff from the Clovis Fire Department, Planning Department, and Engineering will be available at the meeting to discuss and answer any questions.

If residents cannot attend the meeting they can email comments and questions to Ricky Caperton, AICP, Senior Planner at rcaperton@cityofclovis.com with subject “Fire Station 6”.