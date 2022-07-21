City of Clovis Recreation Center offering summer youth programs

By
Alex Scott
-
City of Clovis Recreation Logo. (Photo credit City of Clovis Recreation.)

The City of Clovis Recreation Center is happy to announce that there are still spots available for their youth summer programs.

The Preschool/Toddler Sports Programs and Youth Summer Programs offer a variety of opportunities for parents who are interested in enrolling their children for the summer. 

The Preschool/Toddler Sports Program offers sports opportunities for those ages 2-7 years old. The Youth Summer Programs offer sports opportunities for those between the ages of 6-12, or grades 7th through 8th.

For more information and to register, please visit http://www.cityofclovisrecreation.com

Alex Scott
Alex is a recent Fresno State graduate with a bachelor's degree in Media, Communication, and Journalism. She is interested in sports, entertainment, and local community events. She is also a graduate of Reedley College with a degree in Communication Studies, where she found her passion for writing and editing. Alex is a proud native of Reedley and one day hopes to take over the town newspaper and become a copyeditor. Coming from a military and law enforcement family, Alex is committed to supporting our police officers, veterans, and active duty military. As a big supporter of local newspapers and small businesses, she is excited to start her career at the Clovis Roundup and serve the community.