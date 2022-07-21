City of Clovis Recreation Center offering summer youth programs

The City of Clovis Recreation Center is happy to announce that there are still spots available for their youth summer programs.

The Preschool/Toddler Sports Programs and Youth Summer Programs offer a variety of opportunities for parents who are interested in enrolling their children for the summer.

The Preschool/Toddler Sports Program offers sports opportunities for those ages 2-7 years old. The Youth Summer Programs offer sports opportunities for those between the ages of 6-12, or grades 7th through 8th.

For more information and to register, please visit http://www.cityofclovisrecreation.com.