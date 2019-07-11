City of Clovis Rec Center holding sports camps in July

The Clovis Recreation Center will be having two sports camps during July. The first is a basketball camp that runs from July 15 to July 19 and the second is a tennis camp that will be held from July 22 to July 26.

Both camps are located at the Clovis Recreational Center, but the deadline to sign up is Friday, July 12. With limited space for the community, prospective attendees are encouraged to sign up on the City of Clovis website as soon as possible.

All first grade through sixth grade students are welcome to attend and both camps will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day and the cost is $80 for basketball and $80 for tennis.

On the City of Clovis Recreation site, the organizers offered a brief glimpse into that the attendees would be learning.

Basketball Camp: July 15-19

This basketball camp is designed to help participants develop fundamental skills such as shooting, passing, and dribbling. The week long camp will emphasize on skill development and interactive games/activities pertaining to the sport of basketball.

Tennis Camp: July 22-26

This tennis camp is designed to help participants develop fundamental skills such as striking, footwork, agility and serving. The week long camp will emphasize on skill development and interactive games/activities pertaining to the sport of tennis.

Sign up here.