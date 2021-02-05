City of Clovis Prepares for Upcoming March Elections

On March 2, the City of Clovis will conduct a municipal election to fill two city council seats.

Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua currently hold those seats. Both are running for re-election.

Running alongside them are candidates Noha Elbaz, Herman Nagra, and Diane Pearce.

Each councilmember is elected for a four-year term but can hold two or three positions each cycle. The council meets the first three Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

As the elected legislative body of the City of Clovis, the City Council has overall responsibility for the scope, direction, and financing of city services. The council is also responsible for establishing land use policies through the general plan and zoning regulations.

Under the Council-Manager form of government, adopted by municipal code, the City Council provides policy direction to the City Manager who is responsible for administering City operations. In setting policy, the council works closely with citizen advisory commissions and committees, considers staff information and recommendations, and receives comments from the general public.

All registered voters will be mailed an information guide that provides information on voting centers, secure drop off locations, and instructions on how to mail out ballots.

There will be ten drop-off locations for the no-contact voters. The ballot itself will also have information on where to drop-off the ballot.

The voting centers at Clovis City Hall will be available on February 20 for in-person voting.

Voting hours will be February 20 to March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election day is March 2, and voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If voters plan to mail out ballots, postage is free. They must be postmarked before March 2 and received no later than March 5 to the County Clerk.

For more information or questions about voting centers, call 559-324-2060.

Do not forget to sign your ballot envelope.