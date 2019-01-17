City of Clovis offers a sigh of relief for local federal employees

Residents will need to provide copies of their government identification or most recent paystub for verification. To apply for deferment on utility payments, contact the City of Clovis at (559) 324-2130 and press option #8. The City of Clovis’ normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The government has been shutdown since Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 due to the President and Congress’ inability to come to an agreement over the funding for a border wall on the United States/Mexican border. The shutdown is on its 27th day and has set a record as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, surpassing the previous shutdown which was 21 days during the shutdown of 1995-96.