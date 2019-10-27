City of Clovis not Impacted by PG&E’s Power Shutoff Program

The City of Clovis reported on October 27, that PG&E’s ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program across the state will not have an impact on residents within the city limits of Clovis.

However, the city also reported that the PSPS program can potentially impact parts of Fresno County. Residents outside of Clovis are encouraged to go to PG&E’s website, www.pge.com, where they can verify if their address could be affected by the program. PG&E’s website also provides safety tips and resources about the PSPS program.

Local safety agencies are currently monitoring the situation and will communicate if there are any changes.