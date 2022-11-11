City of Clovis Names New Economic Development, Housing & Communications Director

Thursday, November 10, 2022 – The City of Clovis announced the appointment of Chad McCollum to the position of Economic Development, Housing and Communications Director.

Mr. McCollum currently serves as the Public Affairs and Information Manager, a position he has held since joining the City in March of 2019.

Prior to coming to work for the City, Mr. McCollum spent 20 years in the broadcast news industry, most recently leading the news departments of two local television stations.

In his new role, Mr. McCollum will lead the economic development, marketing, housing, community engagement, and communications team.

The Department is responsible for attracting new business and retaining existing business in the City of Clovis, directing affordable housing efforts, and managing internal & external communications, including media relations, marketing, citizen relations, and tourism campaigns.

Mr. McCollum will be taking over for Andrew Haussler who was promoted to Assistant City Manager. Mr. McCollum’s experience in the private sector will allow him to excel in the role as he works with private sector developers and partners to invest in Clovis.

City Manager John Holt said, “I am excited to announce the appointment of Chad McCollum to the position as he brings a wealth of experience and insight that is critical for the City to reach its goals and full potential”.

This appointment is effective November 16, 2022, subject to City Council confirmation, which is expected to take place during the November 14 City Council Meeting.