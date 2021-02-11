City of Clovis to Host Ground Breaking for Landmark Square

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place for the Landmark Square Project on 3rd Street and Veterans Parkway in Old Town Clovis.

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. The Landmark Square is the future location for the new senior center, transit center, and a public library.

The 29,000 square feet facility will feature a conference room, enrichment classes, and a health care clinic operated by Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the groundbreaking ceremony will not be open to the public. The event will be a small gathering of community partners: Clovis City Councilmembers, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, the Smittcamp family, and the Armstrong family.

In honor of the Smittcamp family for their community service and their recent $1 million donation to the senior center. The center will be named, “Clovis Senior Activity Center: A Smittcamp Family Legacy.”

“Without the donations of the Smittcamp Family and others, this project could not have happened. This facility will serve as a fitting tribute to the Smittcamp’s long history of dedicated service to this community,” said Shonna Halterman, General Services Director for the City of Clovis. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Smittcamp Family on this important project, which will serve our region’s seniors for decades to come.”

A new transit center will also be added to the Clovis Senior Activity Center. It will be named, “The William H. ‘Harry’ Armstrong Transit Center,” after long-serving City Councilmember Harry Armstrong.

Also, the project will include the new Clovis branch of the Fresno County Public Library.

The Landmark Square Project will be completed in phases. The Clovis Senior Activity Center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be live-streamed on the City of Clovis Facebook page.