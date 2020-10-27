City of Clovis Hosts Drive-Thru Resource Fair for Seniors

The City of Clovis is hosting a Drive-Thru Resource Fair Wednesday, October 28 at the Clovis Senior Activity Center from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. or while supplies last.
The fair will be providing information for seniors on transportation, food assistance, health care, insurance, counseling services, and more.
All those who participate are asked to drive up to the event and open their trunks, city staff will load up information baskets into their vehicles.
There is no cost nor an appointment is necessary. Participants do not need to exit their vehicles but are required to wear a mask when they pull up. Social distancing and health guidelines will be in place.
Here is a list of vendors who are scheduled to participate:
- Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage
- Valley Caregiver Resource Center
- Van Berg Insurance Services
- Halo Café
- California Phone
- Ever light Care
- Taxi Scrip
- Clovis Round Up Transit
- First Choice Medical Group
- Central Valley Medical Providers and
- Health Net Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Beltone of Central California
- Humana
- Assured Senior Living Solutions
- Alzheimer’s Association
- American Red Cross
- Hands-On
- San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Fresno County Public Health
- Central California SPCA
- Café EOC
- Visiting Angels
For more information, contact Chad McCollum at (559) 324-2436 or ChadM@CityofClovis.com.