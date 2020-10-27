City of Clovis Hosts Drive-Thru Resource Fair for Seniors

The City of Clovis is hosting a Drive-Thru Resource Fair Wednesday, October 28 at the Clovis Senior Activity Center from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. or while supplies last.

The fair will be providing information for seniors on transportation, food assistance, health care, insurance, counseling services, and more.

All those who participate are asked to drive up to the event and open their trunks, city staff will load up information baskets into their vehicles.

There is no cost nor an appointment is necessary. Participants do not need to exit their vehicles but are required to wear a mask when they pull up. Social distancing and health guidelines will be in place.

Here is a list of vendors who are scheduled to participate:

Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage

Valley Caregiver Resource Center

Van Berg Insurance Services

Halo Café

California Phone

Ever light Care

Taxi Scrip

Clovis Round Up Transit

First Choice Medical Group

Central Valley Medical Providers and

Health Net Saint Agnes Medical Center

Beltone of Central California

Humana

Assured Senior Living Solutions

Alzheimer’s Association

American Red Cross

Hands-On

San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation

Home Instead Senior Care

Fresno County Public Health

Central California SPCA

Café EOC

Visiting Angels

For more information, contact Chad McCollum at (559) 324-2436 or ChadM@CityofClovis.com.