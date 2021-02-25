City of Clovis Host Groundbreaking for New Fire Station

On February 24, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 6 took place at Encino and Loma Vista Avenues in Clovis.

The new Fire Station 6 will serve the growing Loma Vista community.

The community is expected to increase by 25,000 to 30,000 by 2050. With that growth, the city determined safety measures were required for that location.

“This reality of this fire station, the Loma Vista village will create an environment and neighborhood where we can raise our families, take care of our kids, and live together in prosperity,” said Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger.

Currently, the fire department’s new location is a dirt plot, but it will soon be on a similar scale to Fire Station 5 located on Temperance and Highway 168.

“We are going to be able to serve the citizens in our southeast area of town much more efficiently,” said Chief John Binaski, of Clovis Fire Department, “Right now, we are coming about three miles away from Shaw and Armstrong having to respond out here for calls, and it takes that fire engine away from that primary area it was strategically located to serve.”

Binaski also mentioned the Clovis Fire Department received a Safer Grant Award of $3.9 million which will be used to help provide staffing at the new fire station.

The initial operation for any fire station is getting to an emergency as quickly as possible.

“That five minutes or less of travel time is our goal for travel time to get us out here quickly to save a life because time matters in an emergency,” said Chief Binaski.

The estimated completion is spring 2022.