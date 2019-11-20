City of Clovis to host Annual Canned Food Drive – Sculpturing Contest

City staff members along with the Planning and Development Services Dept. is hosting their annual canned food drive.

With the donated items, multiple teams are to assemble and build unique creations. After a light-hearted ‘judging’, the food will then be donated to the Salvation Army.

Event will be taking place Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Planning and Development Services Dept. and Council chambers at City Hall.

For more information, contact Chad McCollum at (559) 324-2436.