City of Clovis General Services Director announces retirement; New Director appointed by City Manager

September 24, 2024 — After nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the City of Clovis, General Services Director Shonna Halterman has announced her retirement, set for December. Halterman has played a key role in overseeing several important city divisions, including Personnel, Risk Management, Public Transit, Recreation, Senior Services, and more.

Born and raised in Fresno, Halterman followed in her parents’ footsteps as a Fresno State graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications. She began her career with the City of Clovis in 1995, starting as an Administrative Aide at the senior center. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Transit Supervisor in 1999, and later earning her master’s degree in public administration in 2006 while raising three young children. By 2009, she was promoted to General Services Manager and, in 2017, became the Director of General Services.

Reflecting on her career, Halterman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve her community, saying, “It has been an honor to serve the City of Clovis and work alongside top-notch, talented employees who are passionate about maintaining the Clovis way of life. I wish to thank City staff, elected officials, and members of community groups, who have provided me insight and guidance throughout my career. You will be missed.”

Halterman leaves behind a lasting legacy, most notably for her pivotal role in bringing Landmark Square to life, a project that will benefit the Clovis community for generations. City Manager John Holt spoke highly of Halterman’s contributions, stating, “Shonna leaves an indelible, positive impact on the community in countless ways. We are blessed in Clovis to have a deep bench of leaders, like Amy Hance, who serve this community each day.”

As Halterman prepares for retirement, the city has selected her successor, Deputy General Services Director Amy Hance. Hance has worked with the City of Clovis for 18 years and currently manages Public Transit, Senior Services, and Recreation. She is expected to transition into the role of General Services Director in November, pending City Council approval in October.

Hance expressed her excitement for the future, saying, “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the City of Clovis in this new role. I look forward to building on the successes of the General Services Department and further enhancing our positive impact on the community.”

Halterman’s retirement marks the end of an era for Clovis, but with Hance stepping into the role, the city remains in capable hands. Clovis residents can look forward to continued progress and a seamless transition under new leadership.