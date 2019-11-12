City of Clovis’ free shuttle ride campaign a success

General Services Manager for the City of Clovis Amy Hance was recently presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Fresno Regional Transportation Innovation Summit on October 23.

The award recognizes ongoing leadership role in providing new transit technologies while enhancing coordination of transit projects in the Central Valley.

Hance led a pilot project to test environmentally-friendly vehicles in the Clovis Transit Fleet.

The City of Clovis will add electric buses to its public transit fleet by the Spring of 2020, Hance said.

The buses will be wrapped, which will allow members of the Clovis community to identify them when they are in use.

“We’re working on a distinctive wrap so that our community will know when they are out and about,” Hance added.

The shuttles were provided due to a grant from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.

At the end of October, riders went back to paying $1.25, if that is what they were paying before.

Additionally, the free shuttle rides that Clovis Transit offered in August, September and October were up in ridership this year compared to last.

Stageline, Clovis’ fixed-route bus service, had its ridership numbers increase 17.3 percent from August of 2018, 36.9 percent from September and 29.7 percent from October.

RoundUp, Clovis Transits paratransit bus service, had its ridership increase from 2018 by 23.4 percent in August, 30.7 percent in September and 16.2 percent in October.