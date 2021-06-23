City of Clovis Department Director Selected for CALED Board

This morning, the Board of Directors for the California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED) announced the selection of City of Clovis’ Community and Economic Development Director, Andrew Haussler, to serve a three-year term on the CALED board.

Haussler will be working with economic development experts statewide to build healthy communities in the area as well as California in order to retain, expand, and attract new businesses.

“I am thrilled to be elected to the CALED Board and look forward to helping them accomplish their goals of growing businesses across the state, as well as bringing some of the best ideas and practices back to Clovis.” said Haussler.

CALED is a professional membership association made up of organizations involved in economic development. Formed in 1980, CALED has grown to over 700 members, representing cities, counties, state, federal, and private sector members.

CALED supports communities in their efforts to create prosperous economies by providing leadership, professional development, current information, a wealth of resources, and many other services to communities to help them grow their economies.