On Monday December 5th the City of Clovis will be hosting their annual community Christmas Tree Lighting!

Everyone is invited to attend the festivities taking place 7pm at the Clovis Civic Center, 1033 5th St, Clovis, CA 93612.

Enjoy a great time with holiday music, lights, treats and special visitors from the North Pole!

Also, there will be a drawing for 10 turkeys for those interested!