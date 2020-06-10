City of Clovis Buildings Open and Ready to Serve

The City of Clovis is coming back to life with social distancing measures in place to keep employees and the public safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Buildings and offices in the Civic Center, including: City Hall, Planning and Development Services, Police Department Records, Police Department Youth Services and Fire Department have resumed regular hours.

The City of Clovis Corporation Yard Administration, Solid Waste Division, Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center and Animal Care Receiving Center are also open to the public and have resumed regular hours.

All City parks and trails are open, including Rotary Skate Park and the City of Clovis Batting Range.

“The City of Clovis is open to serve our residents, business owners and visitors,” said Shonna Halterman, General Services Director with the City of Clovis. “The City is following guidance from the State and County Health Departments and is making updates as guidance is revised. This includes social distancing guidance and cleaning protocols for all 650 plus City of Clovis employees.”

The Clovis Senior Activity Center and Clovis Recreation Center remain closed to the public and will reopen when state and local health departments give the OK.

That could be soon. Friday the City of Clovis sent out an email informing residents and business owners that the State of California will be releasing guidance in the coming days that the County of Fresno will use to allow more businesses to reopen. This includes: schools, day camps, revised day care, camping, bars, wineries, zoos, museums, gyms, casinos and card rooms.

The City of Clovis wants businesses to be ready to reopen safely. They recommend visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/ or https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/ for more information.

As of June 4th, according to the Fresno County Health Department, there have been 86 cases of COVID-19 in Clovis, including four deaths. Forty-one of the 86 people who have contracted the disease have recovered, meaning there are 41 active cases of the virus.

“Throughout the whole emergency, City staff continued to provide essential services to the community,” Halterman said. “Police, fire, trash, water, sewer, public transit, planning and development services, finance, facility maintenance, and parks and road maintenance were operating throughout the emergency and continue to do so.”

The City of Clovis Council Chambers is open for limited attendance during Council and Planning Commission meetings. Citizens may also attend online via Webex by visiting CityOfClovis.com

“While things may look a little different when you visit us in person, you will continue to receive the same high level of service you have come to expect,” Halterman says. “Additionally, we have increased our ability to serve all residents online or by phone, which is not only convenient but is essential to those members of our community who are in the high-risk categories.”

Anyone looking for information regarding City of Clovis services can call the administration office at 324-2060.