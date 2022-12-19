City of Clovis Announces Holiday Closures

With the observance of Christmas Day on Monday, December 26th, the City of Clovis has announced office closures for the incoming future.

City Hall administrative offices will be closed on December 26th, in observance of Christmas, and January 2nd, 2023, in observance of the New Year.

Additionally on these dates, the Public Safety Administrative offices will be closed for Police and Fire. Police and Fire emergency services will continue as normal.

For trash pickup, the residential and commercial pickup schedules will continue as normal. It is recommended to have refuse and recycling containers by the curb no later than 6:00 a.m. The newly developed Drop Off Center will be closed.

For the public transit, the Stageline and Roundup transit buses will not be operating on Christmas Day, December 25th, the day after Christmas, December 26th, New Year’s Day, January 1st, or the following day January 2nd. For questions please call the Transit Division at 559-324-2768 or visit ClovisTransit.com

For urgent but non-emergency public safety matters please call 559-324-2800. For urgent public utilities matters please call 559-324-2600. Please use 911 for all other emergency matters.

You can also use the City of Clovis’ website CityofClovis.com or the City of Clovis’ mobile app to obtain additional information or report an issue.

If you have not downloaded the mobile app you can do so by searching GO Clovis in the App or Google Play store.