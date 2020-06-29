City of Clovis Announces Fall Community Clean-up Program

The City of Clovis has announced its fall community clean-up program, including the dates that waste trucks will serve particular neighborhoods.

“The Community Clean-Up Program is available to single-family residences that receive City refuse services. This is a bulk curbside pick-up that is provided at no cost twice per year (once in spring and once in fall),” the city said in its announcement.

On the designated day, residents can leave anything from TVs and mattresses to tree stumps on the curb to be disposed of. Fliers with more information, including a list of prohibited items, will be sent out soon.

The program stretches multiple months. The first neighborhoods will be serviced on July 6, while the last neighborhood will be serviced on December 17. A copy of the schedule and list of accepted/prohibited items can be found on the city’s website.

“Some debris may be picked up earlier than your scheduled day, but the trucks will return on the scheduled day to pick up the rest of the debris,” The city said on its website.

“All debris should be out at the curb by 6 a.m. the day that your pick-up is scheduled. Debris may be placed at the curb no more than two weeks prior to your scheduled pick-up day,’ the city added in its announcement.