City of Clovis and United Health Centers Hosting Free COVID-19 Testing

The City of Clovis in collaboration with United Health Centers will again be hosting No-Cost COVID-19 testing center at the Clovis Recreation Center at Dakota and Clovis Avenues.

The testing will be a drive-thru testing site and will be taking place every Thursday throughout January.

The testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents are required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.