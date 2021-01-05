City of Clovis and United Health Centers Hosting Free COVID-19 Testing

The City of Clovis in collaboration with United Health Centers will again be hosting No-Cost COVID-19 testing center at the Clovis Recreation Center at Dakota and Clovis Avenues.
The testing will be a drive-thru testing site and will be taking place every Thursday throughout January.
The testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents are required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.
Pre-registration is recommended. To register, please contact United Health Centers at 1-800-492-4227.
