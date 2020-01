Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree?

The City of Clovis has contracted with Republic Services for an easy and safe way to dispose of your tree.

From The City of Clovis:

Please ensure you have your tree placed whole at curbside or cut into two foot sections and placed into the green waste bin.

Stand and decorations must be completely removed, as well as flocking.

Pick up will occur during the next three weeks, up until January 16.