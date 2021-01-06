City Manager Says COVID-19 Cases Are Trending Down, County ICU Capacity Still at Zero Percent

City Manager Luke Serpa gave City Council an update on the status of Clovis during the current COVID-19 pandemic at the January 4 City Council Meeting.

Serpa reported that in the last few weeks, he has not received any data from the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Serpa mentioned that the number of cases in Fresno are actually going down from the spike a few months ago and he hopes it will continue to trend down in the next couple of weeks.

The county has seen several large spikes in deaths the last month and in Clovis, deaths seem to trend down from the recent spike in mid December. Serpa also said that the confirmed hospitalizations and confirmed ICU patients are still high and not necessarily declining yet.

“We are in the surge and the biggest concern right now is bed capacity and the capacity of the medical system, the health care system to treat these people,” Serpa said.

The county is reporting a 56.2 percent of new cases per 100,000 people and a 16.6 percent positive rate. Also, there is a 18.5 percent health equity quartile positive rate and the state continues to report 0 percent in ICU availability for the Central California region.

Serpa also said that vaccinations are being administered to healthcare workers, firefighters, EMS and skill nursing and assisted living facility workers and residents. There are other people who have taken the vaccine that are not part of 1a phase because there were people who didn’t want to take the vaccine.

Serpa mentioned that the city will work with the county to continue vaccinations.