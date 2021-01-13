City Manager Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Clovis

City Manager Luke Serpa gave City Council an update on the impact of city operation during the current COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, January 11.

Serpa said the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases are similar to the 1918 flu cases because it occurred during winter.

“It’s rather eerie to look back at the 1918 flu pandemic and compare the waves and numbers with what we are seeing,” Serpa said.

He mentioned there is a spike in new cases in Clovis. Serpa also reported he received information that there are 25 possible COVID-19 deaths in Clovis, but is awaiting confirmation.

Currently, there have been 846 deaths in Fresno County due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continue to be very high, more than what was reported in the summer. Currently, the county has 76 adjusted new cases per 100,000 population and a 19.4 percent positivity rate.

In the health equity quartile equity rate, the county is at 22.1 percent, with 13 ICU beds availability in the county’s latest report.

Vaccinations are still being given to first line workers and will be moving to the next tier of vaccinations soon.