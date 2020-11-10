City Council Vote to Acquire Property for Bike Lane Project

On Monday, Nov. 9 city council meeting, one of the items discussed was the acquisition of a property through eminent domain for public purposes.

This property, which is approximately 109 square feet, is located on the west side of Sunnyside Avenue near Highway 168, north of Herndon Avenue.

The acquisition is necessary for the Sunnyside Avenue Bike Lane Improvement Project, which will install a bike lane and adjust the existing curved road on the property.

Negotiations have been taking place with the property owner, however the owner was not able to approve of the changes by the city due to the terms on his loan of the property. The owner was advised by his lawyer that the best way to proceed was for the city to acquire the property by eminent domain.

There was no discussion or comments by the city council who moved to approve the resolution of necessity and acquired the property via eminent domain.