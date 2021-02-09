City Council Unveils New Clovis Flag

Mayor Drew Bessinger unveiled the new City of Clovis flag during the City Council meeting on February 8.

Clovis City Manager Luke Serpa presented the flag for everyone in the council chamber. He placed it next to the California flag by the speaker’s podium.

In December of last year, the City Council voted to approve on the final draft of the flag.

The flag had been in the works since last summer when Bessinger presented the first draft to the council. From there it went on several different versions, from the logo to the colors and even the wording on the flag.

Bessinger said this was a great collaborative effort between the City of Clovis staff, councilmembers and the citizens of Clovis.

“I probably made some people crazy on staff with all the little changes here and there, but I think it turned out quite well,” Bessinger said. “I think this (flag) is a really nice thing and it will look real nice at our rodeo parade this year, hopefully.”

Bessinger also mentioned that all councilmembers have received their own flag. The new city flag will be available for residents to purchase in the near future.