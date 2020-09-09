City Council Returns from Summer Break

Back from summer break the Clovis City Council held their first meeting in more than a month on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

At the start of the meeting during the public comments section there was a comment presented to the council from Clovis resident Rachel Youdelman. Youdelman’s comment was about the interaction between councilmembers Jose Flores and Lynne Ashbeck at the end of the last council meeting.

In the comment Youdelman said that after such display the constituents doubted the fitness of Flores for public service. The comment went on to say that Flores should resign or demonstrate willingness to change and that he should apologize to Ashbeck as well as his constituents.

Ashbeck responded that she had a chance to talk with Flores, both apologized to each other and now she feels they are on good terms.

The council continued and the first item they discussed was the approval of various actions to conduct the March 2021 General Municipal Election. The first resolution was to give notice of the holding of the election where Councilmember Ashbeck and Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua’s seats will be up for re-election.

The seats will have a term of three years and 8 months, because the elections will change from odd years to even years in order to coincide with the state’s general election.

The second resolution was to establish conditions and wording for the filling of candidate’s statements. The third resolution was to authorize the Fresno County Elections Division to conduct the elections.

The item was voted on and all resolutions passed unanimously by the city council.

Another item on the agenda was the street plan line for Clovis Avenue from Shepherd Avenue to Behymer Avenue. The plan will expand Clovis Avenue from Shepherd all the way to Behymer curving along the Enterprise canal. The plans will have a landmark along with some green space in the expansion.

The city council unanimously approved and the plans will now go on to the county board for their next approval.