City Council Proclaims Hinds Hospice Week, Renames Street after Olympic Medalist Jenna Prandini

The Clovis City Council recently held a board meeting on Tuesday, September 7th with several topics on the agenda.

The city of Clovis proclamation

Mayor Pro Tem, Lynne Ashbeck acknowledged the 40th anniversary and recognition of Hinds Hospice Week (09/06/21-09/11/21).

The Hinds Hospice team (led by Nancy Hinds) has been actively leading and educating medical professionals about its patient-centered approach to end-of-life throughout the state, the nation, and the international medical community.

Also provided: In-home hospice care center with nursing for terminally ill patients. An expansion of support services to patients and families in communities throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

The grief and bereavement support (through the center of grief and healing) is an essential part of the Hinds Hospice care model and key part of the mission and care philosophy.

“Now therefore it be resolved that the Clovis City Council recognizes the 40th anniversary of the Hinds Hospice and Hinds Hospice Week and lifts them up for their continued focus on upholding the dignity and easing the suffering of the terminally ill while supporting those who are grieving in our communities,” said Ashbeck.

“Jenna Prandini Drive”

City Council approved a proposal to rename Wrenwood Avenue from Fowler Avenue to the west to Amber Avenue to the east to “Jenna Prandini Drive.” The new name will be just North of Clovis High School in honor of the U.S. Olympian and Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini. The track star was recently celebrated at Lamonica Stadium where she was able to spend time with family, friends, coaches and more.

Nisei Farmers League

Luke Serpa, City Manager, talked on behalf of seeking a letter of support to include packing houses and food processing plants in the new rules under the farm workforce modernization act.

“With Wawona Frozen Foods being within Clovis, this certainly does affect us as a city and the Nisei Farmers League has requested a letter of support for these amendments and staff is recommending that and turning it over to council for consideration,” said Serpa.

Mayor Jose Flores added that this bill would be helpful because Clovis does have a processing plant.

“It’s something we can do in the future. We might have more processing plants in our city, and so it could be helpful,” said Flores.