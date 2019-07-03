City council proclaim July as Parks and Recreation month, underground utility district project approved

Clovis city councilmembers reconvened on July 1 after a one week break. The first order of business came from Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck, who read a proclamation that commemorated July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Eric Aller from the City of Clovis then played a short video that recognized Clovis’ parks and recreational spaces.

The meeting’s public comments featured two individuals. The first was a member of the Clovis Elks Lodge who extended a personal thanks to the councilmembers, specifically Mayor Drew Bessinger and Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua, for their work with the Clovis Elks Lodge. The second individual was a Clovis resident who discussed Clovis parks and park refurbishment.

When public hearings were brought to the table, three subjects were heard. The first subject revolved around city development fees. Two (of the three) development fees focused specifically on the Parks development fees and the Police Department development fees.

The second subject discussed was an underground utility district that would be located along Bullard Avenue between Minnewawa and Woodworth Avenues. Poles, wires, and associated electrical items would be moved underground to form the underground utility district. The district is required to be at least one block or 600 feet long. This item was approved.

The final public hearing discussion point regarded the Assessment District 95-1(Blackhorse Estates). This topic was presented by Mike Harrison, a City of Clovis Engineer.