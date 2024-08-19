City Council Meeting highlights – August 13, 2024

August 13, 2024 — The Clovis City Council’s recent meeting was marked by a deep sense of community grief and urgency as residents voiced their concerns on critical issues, ranging from traffic safety to neighborhood development.

The meeting opened with a solemn moment of reflection led by Council Member Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua, honoring the lives of Kaiden Bailey and Sandro Lazo, two young residents whose recent deaths in traffic accidents have deeply affected the community. This moment set the tone for the public comments that followed, where the pain of loss was palpable.

Among the speakers were William and Anna Lazo, parents of Sandro Lazo, who pleaded with the council to address traffic safety measures at the intersection of Fowler Road and Perin Avenue, where their son tragically lost his life. “We have to take medication to be able to sleep,” Mr. Lazo lamented, emphasizing the devastation felt by their families. They criticized the council for approving new developments without ensuring proper safety measures, such as the installation of a stop sign at the intersection, which they believe could have prevented their son’s death.

Their concerns were echoed by other residents, who highlighted safety issues across Clovis, including narrow bike lanes and absent sidewalks in newer developments. The council members, while acknowledging the urgency of the situation, assured the public that they would work collaboratively with county authorities to address these issues despite the jurisdictional challenges.

As the meeting progressed, the focus shifted to the council’s routine business, including trail improvements in Southwest Clovis. Councilman Bessinger emphasized the importance of these improvements, noting that they would enhance neighborhood connectivity and quality of life for residents in an area historically underserved in terms of recreational infrastructure.

However, the most contentious discussion of the evening revolved around the appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval for a new congregate care facility at 2901 and 2939 Armstrong Avenue. Proposed by Cheryl Nelson, owner of Arc Congregate Living Fresno LLC, the facility aimed to cater to residents requiring extended medical care. The proposed 16-bed facility, which would span approximately 6,000 square feet, had already been approved by the Planning Commission but faced significant opposition from neighboring property owners.

Residents voiced strong opposition to the project, with concerns ranging from privacy and noise levels to the facility’s scale and its impact on the residential character of the area. Miro Blazo, whose property is adjacent to the proposed site, expressed his frustration, highlighting the facility’s proximity to his home. “The facility is only six feet from my swimming pool,” Blazo stated. “I’m totally against it, and I know my neighbors are too. I’m prepared to file a global lawsuit against the State of California and the City of Clovis for pain and suffering.”

Other residents, like Michael Prieto, echoed concerns about the facility’s size and its potential impact on the neighborhood. Prieto pointed out that the proposed 6,000 square foot building is nearly double the size of any other home in the area, and he argued that the facility would be out of place in a residential neighborhood.

Traffic concerns also loomed large in the discussion, with residents like John Betson raising alarms about the potential increase in traffic and noise. “This is a residential area with single-family homes. An 18-bed facility just doesn’t fit,” Betson remarked, expressing fears about the impact on the neighborhood’s character.

Despite the strong opposition, the applicant, Lou Ramirez, defended the project, noting that the design had been carefully planned to blend in with the neighborhood. Ramirez also emphasized that the facility meets state requirements for being located in a residential area, and that the revised plans include additional landscaping and parking to address residents’ concerns.

After extensive public comment and deliberation, the council voted to uphold the Planning Commission’s approval of the congregate care facility, contingent upon the conditions outlined in the staff report. This decision reflects the council’s commitment to balancing community concerns with the city’s zoning and development objectives.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck’s absence from this meeting was addressed at the beginning. The meeting concluded with Mayor Pro Tem Mouanoutoua acknowledging the significance of public participation in municipal decision-making processes. He reiterated the council’s responsibility to uphold community interests while promoting responsible development, and promised continued dialogue and action on the pressing issues affecting Clovis residents.

For those unable to attend, the meeting was livestreamed on the city’s website, offering accessibility to all residents. The next council meeting is scheduled for August 19th, providing further opportunities for community engagement and addressing ongoing concerns.