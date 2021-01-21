City Council Discuss New Loma Vista Marketplace Plans

On Tuesday, Jan. 19 City Council meeting, one of the items discussed was an amendment to the Planned Commercial Center (P-C-C) Zone District to establish the Loma Vista Marketplace P-C-C Zone District Standards.

This amendment will change the zone standards for 23 acres of property located on the corner of Shaw Avenue and Leonard Avenue.

The property will be the new Loma Vista Marketplace and it will consist of three areas. First is retail, second will be a mix of retail and office space, and third will be office space.

All of these areas will be designed primarily for pedestrian usage. There will be a walking trail passing along Leonard Avenue and Duncan Avenue. A pedestrian friendly pathway will be laid out in the marketplace area.

The Loma Vista Marketplace’s architecture will have a mission revival look. The main entrances will have pillars similar to those already in residential and commercial buildings in the area.

Councilmember Bob Whalen asked why the main trail was moved to the outside perimeter of the marketplace, as the original concept had the trail going through the marketplace.

“When I see a trail that goes around the perimeter I see that as a sidewalk not a trail,” Whalen said.

City Planner David Merchen explained that the trail had to be moved to the outside perimeter of area one and area two. As going through the marketplace showed that it would be dangerous to pedestrians.

Merchen further explained because the trail was meant to be a constant path without interruptions, there was no way to bring the trail through the marketplace without significant interruptions.

Whalen commented the Loma Vista Marketplace was developed as a pedestrian and bicycle friendly place. However, this development now varies from what was originally planned. He went on to ask for a high level of attention to the pedestrian path of travel in the Loma Vista Marketplace.

Will Dyck, the developer for the marketplace responded he is happy how the project is developing and the complications with the trail were more to do with pedestrian traffic than with vehicles. He said there was a lot of thought that went to making the trail decision and he appreciates the council comments.

The council voted unanimously to pass the amendment and change the P-C-C Zone District to the P-C-C Loma Vista Marketplace Zone District.