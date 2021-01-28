City Council Candidate Arrested for Theft of Campaign Signs (Video)

On Tuesday, January 26, City Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua contacted the Clovis Police Department to report that many of his campaign signs have been stolen.

A total of 42 signs throughout the city had been taken. Total value is approximately $1,200.

Detectives began an investigation reviewing cameras around the city. They were able to find video of one of the sign thefts. In the video, it showed a white Ford F-150 truck pulling up to the campaign signs at the corner of 3rd Street and Clovis Avenues in Old Town Clovis.

Two individuals were seen on video stealing the signs and putting them in the truck bed. Detectives were able to obtain a license plate number.

The truck was registered to a family member of Herman Nagra, who is a candidate for the upcoming City Council elections.

Detectives were able to match Nagra as one of the suspects captured on video surveillance.

This morning, Clovis Police served a search warrant at the residence of Nagra near the Temperance and Gettysburg area in Clovis. During the search, campaign signs belonging to Mouanoutoua and City Council candidate Diane Pearce were found.

Nagra admitted to the theft of the signs. He was arrested for felony grand theft and taken to the Clovis Police Department for further questioning. He will be transported and booked into Fresno County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the identity of the second suspect in the video.