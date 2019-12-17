City Council Approves Plans to Build New Library, Senior Center

The Clovis City Council approved site plans for a new public facility that will include a transit facility, a senior activities center, a health care clinic and a Fresno County Library.

The Council approved the plan in a 4-0-1 vote Dec. 16, with Mayor Pro Tem Jose Flores recusing himself before the vote was cast because of a conflict of interest.

The site is located on 5.7 acres of property on the northside of Third Street on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The Council approved the name for the project, “Clovis Landmark Square,” the same night.

The council also approved the deferment of the construction of a roundabout at the intersection on Third Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The roundabout is expected to be necessary by the year 2039 to alleviate traffic.

The city will finalize plans for the $21 million project in Spring 2020, with construction slated to begin around Summer or Fall of the same year. The project is expected to complete construction by Fall 2021.