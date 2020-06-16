City Council Approves 255-lot development at Heritage Grove

The Clovis City Council on Monday approved a 255-lot neighborhood on the northwest corner of Shepherd Ave. and Clovis Ave. This is the second development in the Heritage Grove area, and it comes after the planning commission had previously approved the plans in May.

Like the planning commission meeting, much of the discussion on the project revolved around the potential impacts to traffic in the area and if the entries and exits into the development were adequate.

Ultimately, the council was pleased with the proposed plan, which was put together jointly by engineers from the city and from the developers of the neighborhood.

Apart from normal discussions on traffic and parking, councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua asked if the design of the streets within the neighborhood could potentially hamper the fire department.

A portion of the neighborhood is set to consist of dead-end streets that break off from a single looping street. Mouanoutoua wanted to know how the fire department would handle this design and if it would be prohibitive to the fire department in any way.

Clovis Fire Department Chief John Binaski told the council that his department would rely on the looping road to address incidents. Ultimately, the fire department raised no concerns with the planned neighborhood streets.

The vote to approve the new neighborhood was unanimous.