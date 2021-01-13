City Council Addresses Current Political Climate

At the start of the January 11 council meeting, Mayor Drew Bessinger commented on the current political climate and how it has affected the City of Clovis. Bessinger condemned those who forced entry into the U.S. Capitol building to stop the legislative process.

The mayor said those who trespass on the capitol building should be prosecuted and jailed. Similar to those who for the last year, have been destroying businesses and public buildings.

“As Americans, we cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this political violence. Even if we are in agreement or sympathetic to the cause at hand,” Bessiger said. “This violence must stop and it should have been stopped by the leaders in our nation.”

He went on to mention that he has faith in the good people of Clovis and his fellow councilmembers.

Councilmember Whalen commented that no matter what is going on out there, Clovis always feels like a safe place.

“As a result of those who have come before us…there have been principals that have been really clear for decades about what the City of Clovis stands for,” Whalen said.

Also commenting was councilmember Mouanoutoua who said that the council being close as they are, this will keep them together.

“I have always seen Clovis stand strong because they never tore the council apart,” Mouanoutoua said. “We have always been united in respecting what came before us and saying that, is something we will not break.”

Councilmember Ashbeck said 2020 was a tough year. However, what happened last week at the capitol building was a tough thing to see.

“As a local elected official, I am reminded of how lucky we are and that the role of local government is more important than ever,” Ashbeck said. “I want to recommit to the notion of local government and local issues and to make sure that the words I personally use do more to build bridges than to divide people.”

Councilmember Jose Flores reminded everyone about how this city’s elected officials are vulnerable. He continued that not long ago, councilmembers were persecuted for not fulfilling their roles of serving the people.

“We are elected for one role only and that is to be visionaries and be the ones that have the legislative powers of the city,” Flores said. “Let’s not get too big on ourselves…we too, in this fair city, are vulnerable.”