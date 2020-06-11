City and County All Stars to be honored during jersey ceremony

In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic causing the cancellation of the 69th annual Fresno City/County all-star football game, players on both teams will be honored individually during a jersey ceremony June 18.

The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Club located at 2833 Helm Street in Clovis. The city team players ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the county players ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.

“This is the first time in the history of the game that it has been cancelled. We want to recognize our players that were selected to play this year,” said Sandra Chaney, director of Community Relations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

The players for the game each year are selected by their high school coaches as well as the coaches invited to organize the charity game. The annual game is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County, a news release from Jim Woods, board member of the City County All Star Football Game.

All proceeds from the game are given to the organizations annually during a special presentation.

“We understand how important it is to be good citizens and community members as we all work to protect the health of everyone,” Woods said. “We appreciate all the work, training and years of commitment of the players and staff. These players are exceptional athletes and we look forward to the ceremony to recognize each one of them.”