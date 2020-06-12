CIF to Determine Future of Sports Schedule by Mid-July

By
Michael Ford
-

The California Interscholastic Federation in a news release Friday said that it will make a determination by July 20 whether high school sports in the organization’s 10 sections will go on as currently scheduled while schools begin planning for reopening of on-site instruction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIF said that “prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”

The organization said it will continue to monitor health guidelines and directives from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, the California Department of Education and state and local county health departments and agencies.

In anticipation of student-athletes returning to physical activity, CIF said it is providing resources to its member schools and athletes “while recognizing our obligation to the health and safety of all involved.”

An outline of the resources along with the full statement from CIF can be found here.

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR