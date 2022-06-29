CIF Chooses Esports Provider For Schools

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has chosen a partner to provide esports throughout the state this past Monday, June 27th. The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) will be responsible for carrying out high school esports programs throughout the state of California for the next three years in an agreement done with the CIF. Esports consists of video game gameplay, played both competitively and at some levels professionally.

CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti stated, “There are many CIF member schools currently engaged in esports and we are excited to align with NASEF as they provide an additional education-based opportunity for all our students and member schools.”

According to NASEF representatives, this partnership “demonstrates that CIF recognizes the power of esports for meaningful education in addition to tournament play in popular video games.”

NASEF is a collegiate esports federation that aims to help students acquire certain STEM skills according to Esports Insider writer Ivan Šimić. There has been no information regarding what video games will be played, but “League of Legends”, “Super Smash Bros”, “Ultimate”, and “Rocket League” were all in the 2022 CIF State esports tournament.

In the upcoming school year, esports tournaments will be set up by NASEF and its partner UGC, the Ultimate Gaming Championship. NASEF will also assist in the implementation of esports clubs throughout California schools.

In a press release completed by NASEF, it is stated that the three year agreement comes as a part of the CIF Esports Initiative. The CIF regards all “education-based opportunities for students of California.” The UGC, in charge of hosting tournaments, is supported by a “highly responsive development team.” According to the press release, high school esports can act as an area where students can be able to prepare for real world global career opportunities as well as competition.

Currently, the CIF already has almost 400 schools and 3000 student-athletes participating in competitive esports annually. The CIF holds the objective to develop student-athletes in order to promote quality academics. Just as is with any other high school sports, esports provides an avenue for student-athletes to participate in activities that range outside of a normal school day.