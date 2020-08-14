CHSU College of Pharmacy’s Pre-Accreditation Status Withdrawn

Michael Ford
California Health Sciences University’s pre-accreditation was removed by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education before the start of the fall semester. (Photo courtesy of CHSU)

California Health Sciences University’s newest class of Doctor of Pharmacy students received some unexpected, and unfortunate news this week.

Just a week before the new school year is scheduled to begin, CHSU’s College of Pharmacy had its pre-accreditation removed after the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education determined the program was not sufficiently compliant in three of 25 standards areas.

Though the college of pharmacy will remain open for the classes 2021 to 2023, the program will not be allowed to admit its 44 new students.

“We had expected a more positive outcome with our pharmacy accreditation and the fact that our students are impacted to this degree is extremely unfortunate, especially the students who are not able to matriculate at CHSU this year,” said CHSU President Florence Dunn in a statement.

Dunn said the school is working to help find other California pharmacy schools, which have already begun interviewing students.

CHSU’s board of trustees voted to pursue accreditation the program’s accreditation with the ACPE again, with the goal of admitting new pharmacy students by the fall of 2022.

The ACPE action does not apply to CHSU’s new College of Osteopathic Medicine and its 79 students that make up its inaugural class.

