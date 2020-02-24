CHSU Appoints Dean of Pharmacy

The California Health Sciences University appointed Dr. Mark Okamoto as Dean of CHSU College of Pharmacy.

Okamoto began on the campus Feb. 18, working remotely until he begins full-time at CHSU April 1.

“Dr. Okamoto was selected after a national search that started last fall. He has extensive experience in securing successful accreditation at three new pharmacy programs, developing a student-centric culture, supporting faculty development, and perpetually seeking quality improvements to ensure positive student learning outcomes,” CHSU said in a statement on its website.

Okamoto started his career at the Western University of Health Sciences, College of Pharmacy in Pomona, Calif., where he served at the Associate Dean for Assessment and Teaching Effectiveness, Director of Assessment, Chair of Social and Administrative Sciences and Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Social and Administrative Sciences.

Before he joined CHSU, Okamoto served as the Founding Dean, Chief Academic Officer and tenured professor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy, Georgia Campus.

Okamoto replaces Dr. Wendy Duncan as the Dean of Pharmacy. Duncan will continue to serve as Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost.

“Dr. Duncan’s service as Dean of Pharmacy is greatly appreciated and the University looks forward to her focusing her time in her role as Provost,” the school said.