Chris Patrick named Clovis High varsity baseball head coach

Nugesse Ghebrendrias
Chris Patrick will take over as head baseball coach at Clovis High School for his father James Patrick who retired. The Cougars foundation is strong and Patrick looks to build off a Valley Championship season. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLOVIS HIGH BASEBALL

After James Patrick announced his retirement at the end of the season, there were questions on who would take over for the legendary head coach. 

All those questions have been answered as Chris Patrick was named the new head coach of Clovis High baseball program. Patrick was a former Cougar and has been part of the Cougars baseball program for years. 

Patrick tweeted out the news. 

“I’m looking forward to get an opportunity to lead the Clovis High Baseball Program. The foundation has been laid, and is solid, we look forward to building upon it! #GoCougars”

