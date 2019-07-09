Chris Patrick named Clovis High varsity baseball head coach

After James Patrick announced his retirement at the end of the season, there were questions on who would take over for the legendary head coach.

All those questions have been answered as Chris Patrick was named the new head coach of Clovis High baseball program. Patrick was a former Cougar and has been part of the Cougars baseball program for years.

Patrick tweeted out the news.

“I’m looking forward to get an opportunity to lead the Clovis High Baseball Program. The foundation has been laid, and is solid, we look forward to building upon it! #GoCougars”