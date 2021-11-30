Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Returns

Once again Old Town Clovis will be filled with lights and the magic of Christmas.

The annual Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club will make its return on Saturday December 4th.

The parade will begin at Rodeo Drive, proceed south on Clovis Avenue, turn west onto 9th Street, turn north on Pollasky Avenue. Once it reaches 3rd street, floats and other participants will head east then turn south onto Clovis Ave ending back into Rodeo Drive.

Clovis PD cars and busses will be posted at each street in between blocking the intersections in order to ensure the safety of all who attend.. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. so be sure to arrive early to get a front row seat of all the holiday action.