Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd

On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis.

This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club.

Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade that brings in the holiday spirit with a fun-filled parade with lights, parade floats and a whole lot of Christmas music. There will be free shuttle rides that run from the Sierra Vista Mall to the parade all night long to ease traffic and parking.

Local school clubs and organizations will showcase their love for Clovis by having students and members wave from the parade floats and celebrate the holiday season.

The Children’s Electric Christmas Parade is a community event hosted by The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club to help spread holiday cheer to local families.

With Christmas right around the corner, there are still several events to get you in the holiday spirit. For more information, visit oldtownclovis.org.