Child Predator Arrested for Attempting to Meet Underage Girl

Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detectives have arrested 28-year-old Clovis resident Anthony Hale-Rodriguez on charges of distributing pornography to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex.

The ICAC Task Force monitors social media platforms in search of potential child sex predators.

In the case of Hale-Rodriguez, he unknowingly contacted an undercover ICAC detective via social media. The suspect expressed his desire to rape young girls and even made requests to meet in person.

Through further investigation, authorities were able to determine the address of Hale-Rodriguez.

As of Tuesday night, a search warrant was served at his apartment in the 1300 block on Minnewawa Avenue in Clovis. Hale-Rodriguez was arrested without incident.

Electronic devices has been confiscated to be analyzed. A few firearms were also seized in the search.

Hale-Rodriguez’s has been booked into Fresno County jail and his bail is set at $65,000.

It is important for parents to monitor their children’s internet usages. Parent’s are encouraged to have an open discussion on the dangers of online predators.

If anyone sees or experience any suspicious behavior, do not hesitate to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.