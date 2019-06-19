Child nearly drowns during public swim at Clovis West

During a public swim at Clovis West High School’s pool, a child approximately 5 years of age experienced difficulty in the water. Clovis Unified lifeguards and medical staff quickly took action, the child was treated on the pool deck and was conscious and alert before being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“We are grateful for the quick action by our staff who is vigilant in watching over swimmers using our pools during swim hours,” said Clovis Unified Associate Superintendent Norm Anderson.

For more information regarding pool safety, please visit www.poolsafely.gov.