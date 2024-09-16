Chamber of Commerce prepares for annual ClovisFest

September 10th, 2024 – Get ready, folks! ClovisFest by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce is back this year with vendors, hot air balloons, and lots of fun on September 28th and 29th.

This two-day festival happens in Old Town, and features unique craft vendors, performances, mouth-watering foods and desserts, and the classic hot air balloon launch.

Stay on the ground to watch the balloons fly high into the sky, or have your own hot air balloon experience in a tethered balloon for $20 a person. These fun rides rise 75 feet off the ground– so if you’re a fan of heights, this is for you!

The International Village will also be offering a mesmerizing performances from Yoztaltepetl Aztec Dance Group, the cultural arts school Fale Polynesia, as well as other music and dance performances and cultural arts.