Central Valley Veterans to Honor Servicewomen

On Monday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Central Valley Veterans will host the 6th annual Central Valley Women’s Stand Up at Pardini’s (2257 West Shaw Ave).

The free event is back just before Veterans Day, but primarily focused on the women who have served the country and what the community can do to continue to support them.

According to the CVV website; in California, women comprise of approximately 184,257 (11%) of the veteran population and 4,369 (21%) of the National Guard.

California has the second leading women veteran population next to Texas.

Central Valley Women’s Stand Up will also include seminars and focus group sessions addressing the unique concerns of our Women Veterans. The day will include a continental breakfast, lunch, a free raffle, gifts, fashion show, and award ceremony.

CVV hope to make the event an elegant and memorable day for these truly deserving women. Most importantly, they will leave with a renewed sense of pride and resiliency.

Veterans, active duty, National Guard and reserves are all welcome to take part in the event.

In attendance at the event, Sally O. Moreno, District Attorney of Madera County and U.S. Army veteran.

Moreno will be the keynote speaker.

There will be childcare, transportation, breakfast/lunch and spa services will be provided.

For more details and to register, visit the CVV website.