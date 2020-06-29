Central Valley Conference, Clovis Community suspend fall athletic competitions

Clovis Community College has suspended all of its athletic competitions for the fall 2020 semester due to concerns over COVID-19.

Clovis’ decision comes in the midst of a broader one by the Central Valley Conference to suspend all of its athletic competitions for the fall. Clovis will not have soccer or cross country competitions.

In a news release, the school cites current statewide trends and concerns over the ability to adequately protect students-athletes and employees from the virus.

“Prior to making this decision on behalf of Clovis Community College, I discussed this topic at the region, district, and college level,” said Clovis Community College president Dr. Lori Bennett. “Our team researched other colleges and universities that started fall sports and immediately encountered several cases of COVID-19 among their student athletes.”

Bennett added that school officials met with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to discuss protocols for social distancing and requirements for contact tracing if a student or employee test positive at the campus.

“My heart hurts with this decision because I believe athletics plays a critical role in student access and student success,” Bennett said. “The athletic department, including our amazing student support team, will continue to support our student athletes in our online environment and help them stay active, connected, and on- track to meet their individual educational goals.”

The suspension affects approximately 80 student-athletes at the college.