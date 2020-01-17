Central Valley Community Bank Celebrates 40 Years

Central Valley Community Bank kicked off their 40 year anniversary on January 16, 2020.

To honor this landmark they will be awarding $40,000 in $1,000 donation increments to local nonprofits in areas of youth and education, health and human services, and economic development.

Central Valley Community Bank first opened their doors in 1980 in Old Town Clovis on Pollasky Ave, since then it has steadily grown over the past four decades. What used to be one branch grew into 20 branches located in nine contiguous counties in the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions, representing 16 different communities.

“I’m proud of our four-decade milestone in business, and how we have partnered in the success of our clients in their hometowns, invested in the communities we serve, and provided full and rewarding careers for our team members,” said James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank.