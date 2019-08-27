Central Valley Blue Star Moms to hold “Remember the Troops” Donation Event

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Central Valley Blue Star Moms will hold a fundraiser at both Tactical OPS Brewing locations (1131 Railroad Ave. in Clovis and 2985 N. Burl Ave. #102 in Fresno) for their “Remember the Troops” fundraiser.

Along with the group, members from the Clovis Veterans Memorial District will be in attendance to assist in the fundraiser.

There will be craft beers, BBQ, and great desserts for community members to enjoy, but more importantly, give back to the “Remember the Troops” fundraiser.

The CVBSM (organizers of the event) is a group that has been around since WWII and it’s made up of mothers who have children in active service with the U.S. Armed Forces.